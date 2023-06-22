All Sections
Ukrainian Armed Forces Spokesman explains decrease in combat intensity on Bakhmut front

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 22 June 2023, 13:54
PHOTO BY DMYTRO LARIN, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the East Grouping of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has explained why the intensity of fighting on the Bakhmut front has decreased.

Source: Cherevatyi during the national joint 24/7 newscast.

Quote: "The intensity of fighting on the Bakhmut front decreased due to the enemy's rotational activities. Hostile airborne forces and motorised infantry units also reached the area, having seen Wagner's [Private Military Company – ed.] crushed units and acting cautiously. There were attempts of [Russian] counterattacks, but far more cautiously than the Wagnerites did."

Details: Cherevatyi said Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions on the Bakhmut front 389 times over the past 24 hours. Four combat engagements and two air attacks occurred. A total of 69 Russian troops were killed, 43 were wounded, and 1 was captured over the course of combat.

Background: In early June, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, stated that Russia changed the operation format on the Bakhmut front, so there is a temporary lull.

