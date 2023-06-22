Russia and Hungary prepare psyop to accuse Ukraine of unwillingness to exchange prisoners – Ukraine's Ombudsman

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, reported that Russia and Hungary are preparing an informational and psychological special operation to accuse Ukraine of unwillingness to exchange prisoners of war.

Source: Lubinets on the air of the national 24/7 newscast.

Quote: "In my opinion, this is Hungary playing along with Russian propaganda. Now, according to my data, they are planning to launch a PSYOP to discredit the Ukrainian authorities, the Coordination Headquarters on the Treatment of Prisoners, claiming that allegedly the Russian Federation is ready to give Ukrainian prisoners of war, and Ukraine is being difficult."

Advertisement:

Details: He stressed that Ukraine, on the contrary, constantly offers new initiatives, transmits lists and declares its desire to hold a major exchange in the all-for-all format.

Background:

In early June, the Hungarian side said that within the framework of the agreements of the Russian Orthodox Church and the Maltese Relief Service, 11 Ukrainian prisoners of war were taken from Russia.

At the same time, the Hungarian side did not give Ukrainian diplomats access to the citizens of Ukraine, instead claiming that they had a free status, and also denied the government's involvement in the transfer of prisoners of war.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, says that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán had a personal interest in the transfer of Ukrainian prisoners of war from Russia to Hungary. According to the minister, "Viktor Orbán had to show Hungarians both inside and outside Hungary that he is their sole defender."

Three servicemen being brought from Hungary back to Ukraine was reported by the speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleh Nikolenko.

