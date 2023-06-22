Russians hope to repair Chonhar bridge in few weeks

Nikolai Lukashenko, Kremlin-appointed so-called "minister of transport of Crimea", has said that it would take several weeks to restore the Chonhar Bridge fully.

Source: Russian RBC news outlet quoting Nikolai Lukashenko

Quote: "If we talk about the complete restoration of the bridge structure, the span that is damaged there, it will take several weeks at most, as we need to order the appropriate materials."

Details: Lukashenko has also said that due to the damage to the roadway on the Chonhar Bridge, traffic flows were "reoriented" to the Armiansk and Perekop checkpoints.

Advertisement:

Background:

On Thursday, 22 June, the Russian occupiers reported an attack on the bridge on the administrative border between Kherson Oblast and Crimea near Chonhar.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!