All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US$12 million helicopter with Z symbol on it: details of crash in Belarus revealed

Thursday, 22 June 2023, 17:43
US$12 million helicopter with Z symbol on it: details of crash in Belarus revealed

The Mi-24 helicopter of the Air Force of Russia crashed near the agricultural settlement of Lisova, between the settlements of Ivatsevychi and Baranovychi in Belarus.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Details: The official statement by the press service of the Ministry of Defence of Belarus reported that the helicopter crew "sustained injuries", but the ministry does not name neither a model of the helicopter nor the type of military force it belongs to.

Advertisement:
 

According to analysts, the activity of aircraft at the Baranovichi airfield, the closest airbase to the site of the crash, began to be recorded today at 11:30.

The helicopter crashed right near the M1 highway in the direction of Brest.

It can be seen clearly in the photos from the chats that it was the Russian Mi-24 helicopter that had fallen.

Quote: "Firstly, the ‘Z’ symbol of the Russian occupying forces can be seen clearly on the helicopter; secondly, an inscription Air Force of Russia and the registration number of the helicopter are present on the tail section of the helicopter.

 

It should be mentioned that helicopters of the Air Force of Belarus, unlike those of the Air Force of Russia, have big board numbers on the part where ‘Z’ is written on the wreckage. In addition to this, all Mi-24 helicopters of the Air Force of Belarus have a state flag on their air intakes.

It should also be added that the estimated worth of such a helicopter is US$12.5 million."

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: