US$12 million helicopter with Z symbol on it: details of crash in Belarus revealed

Thursday, 22 June 2023, 17:43
US$12 million helicopter with Z symbol on it: details of crash in Belarus revealed

The Mi-24 helicopter of the Air Force of Russia crashed near the agricultural settlement of Lisova, between the settlements of Ivatsevychi and Baranovychi in Belarus.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Details: The official statement by the press service of the Ministry of Defence of Belarus reported that the helicopter crew "sustained injuries", but the ministry does not name neither a model of the helicopter nor the type of military force it belongs to.

 

According to analysts, the activity of aircraft at the Baranovichi airfield, the closest airbase to the site of the crash, began to be recorded today at 11:30.

The helicopter crashed right near the M1 highway in the direction of Brest.

It can be seen clearly in the photos from the chats that it was the Russian Mi-24 helicopter that had fallen.

Quote: "Firstly, the ‘Z’ symbol of the Russian occupying forces can be seen clearly on the helicopter; secondly, an inscription Air Force of Russia and the registration number of the helicopter are present on the tail section of the helicopter.

It should be mentioned that helicopters of the Air Force of Belarus, unlike those of the Air Force of Russia, have big board numbers on the part where ‘Z’ is written on the wreckage. In addition to this, all Mi-24 helicopters of the Air Force of Belarus have a state flag on their air intakes.

It should also be added that the estimated worth of such a helicopter is US$12.5 million."

Background:

