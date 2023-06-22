All Sections
PACE supports Ukraine's accession to NATO and Ukrainian Peace Formula

European PravdaThursday, 22 June 2023, 19:36
PACE supports Ukraine's accession to NATO and Ukrainian Peace Formula

On 22 June, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) adopted the resolution concerning the political consequences of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, in which it acts in favour of Ukraine joining NATO and of the Ukrainian "Peace Formula".

Source: European Pravda, referring to Yevheniia Kravchuk, member of the Ukrainian delegation in PACE and member of the Ukrainian Parliament 

Details: The resolution, which was adopted with 80 votes of the PACE members, calls upon the Council of Europe member states, who are also members of NATO, to act in favour of Ukraine’s membership in NATO and of Kyiv’s Peace Formula. They also approved the creation of the Register of Damages Caused by Russian Aggression.

In its statement, PACE also condemns the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant and confirms that the Russian government is "recklessly threatening nuclear war and using the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Power Plant with the goal of blackmail".

The members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe also call for further work to establish an international compensation mechanism and a Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression, as well as to increase sanctions pressure and international isolation of the aggressor state.

Other provisions of the document include a call to bring to justice all private military companies and Russia's allies who commit crimes on the territory of Ukraine, as well as to create a public register of companies and individuals working in Russia's interests and involved in circumventing sanctions.

Background: At the beginning of the year, the PACE recognised that Russia's military aggression against Ukraine began in 2014, not 2022, and adopted a decision approving its demands for a special tribunal to investigate the crime of Russian aggression.

Read also an interview with PACE President Tini Kox: "Nobody Will Blame Ukraine If Post-War Elections Are Not Perfect." Interview with PACE President".

