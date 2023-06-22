All Sections
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus

European PravdaThursday, 22 June 2023, 20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
Ihor Kyzym. Photo: Radio Liberty

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree dismissing Ihor Kyzym from the office of the Ukrainian ambassador in Belarus.

Source: European Pravda, referring to the decree on the President’s website

Quote: "To dismiss Ihor Kyzym from the office of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine in the Republic of Belarus," the decision stated.

Details: Despite numerous calls to sever diplomatic relations not only with Russia but with Belarus as well, Kyiv has not taken this step since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Instead, Kyiv called the Ukrainian ambassador in Belarus for a consultation multiple times, but soon he returned to Minsk again.

Background: For the last time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine decided to call Ihor Kyzym in April due to the meeting of Alexander Lukashenko, self-proclaimed President of Belarus, with Denis Pushilin, head of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic. After that, the Ukrainian ambassador did not return to Minsk.

