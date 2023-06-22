Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting

Doctor of Philosophy Fedir Shandor, professor at Uzhhorod National University, who is to become the ambassador of Ukraine to Hungary, spoke about his expectations from the meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Source: European Pravda, citing Shandor’s interview with the Hungarian portal HVG

Details: The future Ukrainian ambassador, who is now a member of the 101st Territorial Defence Brigade fighting at the front in Ukraine, does not agree with Budapest's thesis that Hungary is "not drawn" into the war in Ukraine.

"Who said that Hungary does not participate in the war?" Shandor said, adding that about 400 Hungarians are fighting on the side of Ukraine, 30 of whom have already died, and also mentioning millions of hryvnias of donations from Hungarian citizens for Ukraine.

"I myself am an example of the fact that Hungarians, like representatives of any other nationality in Ukraine, protect their families and their homeland. We are very grateful to the Hungarian government and all our Hungarian friends for their emergency assistance," he said.

When asked what he would say to Viktor Orbán during the first meeting, Shandor answered: "I would invite him for a walk in Székesfehérvá. We will have a lot to say to each other."

He did not explain why he meant Székesfehérvá. It is one of the largest cities in Hungary and was the capital of the mediaeval Hungarian Kingdom and the location of the royal residence.

Background: It became known about the possible appointment of Fedir Shandor as the new ambassador of Ukraine to Hungary in the spring of this year. But Hungarian President Katalin Novák is delaying the granting of an agreement for the appointment of a new ambassador.

In July 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Liudmyla Nepop from the position of Ambassador of Ukraine to Hungary.

