US to postpone new sanctions against Wagner Group amid fears of being on Putin's side – WSJ

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 25 June 2023, 00:35
Photo by Getty Images

The US Department of State has decided to postpone the planned imposition of sanctions against the gold mining business of Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) in Africa.

Source: Wall Street Journal, citing sources

Details: the State Department intended to announce additional sanctions against the alleged "gold business" of the Wagner PMC in Africa.

However, the US reportedly plans to postpone the new sanctions.

"Washington does not want to appear to be taking sides in this," the WSJ quoted an informed source.

Previously: In May, the US Treasury Department announced the imposition of sanctions against Ivan Maslov, the head of the Wagner PMC in Mali, after the group's attempts to transfer weapons to Russia were revealed.

Background:

Advertisement: