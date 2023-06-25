All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Minister shows how defenders destroy Russian tanks in Donetsk Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 25 June 2023, 01:48
Ukraine's Defence Minister shows how defenders destroy Russian tanks in Donetsk Oblast
SCREENSHOT

Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, has shared a video showing the destruction of three Russian tanks by the Defence Forces near Kurdiumivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Reznikov on Twitter

Quote: "We are not straying from our path. 

In just one day, in one section of the front in Kurdiumivka area our forces destroyed three russian tanks."

Advertisement:

For reference: Kurdiumivka is a village in the Toretsk hromada in the Bakhmut district of Donetsk Oblast [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. It is located on the bank of the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas Canal, 17 km from Toretsk and 68 km from Donetsk.

