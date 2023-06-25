Ukraine's Interior Ministry shows first minutes after missile fragments fell on residential building in Kyiv

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has posted a video showing the first minutes after a multi-storey residential building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district was damaged by a missile attack from the Russians.

Source: Press service of the Interior Ministry on Telegram

Quote: "Patrol policemen, together with search and rescue workers, helped to recover people from the rubble, evacuated citizens from destroyed homes and escorted them to safety."

Background: Fragments from a Russian aerial target shot down on the night of 23-24 June damaged a 25-storey building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district.

Three people had been killed as a result of the falling debris.

