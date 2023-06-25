All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"Countdown begins": Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary outlines benefits for Ukraine from Wagner's revolt

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 25 June 2023, 12:58
Countdown begins: Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary outlines benefits for Ukraine from Wagner's revolt
OLEKSII DANILOV, PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defence Council, believes that the collapse of Russia is inevitable due to events on 24 June concerning the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC). He also suggests that Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko will serve as one of the negotiators after the war.

Source: Danilov on Facebook

Quote from Danilov: "Anything that might go wrong in Russia will go wrong, and this 'Prigozhin [chief of the Wagner PMC] incident' may or might have triggered processes with unpredictable consequences. The countdown has begun".

Details: Danilov believes that Prigozhin's actions are the first stage of putting Putin's system in disarray, and the Wagner leader is only part of the group and the plan for the disruption process.

Advertisement:

The NSDC secretary stated that there is a group of security forces, officials and oligarchs in Russia dissatisfied with Putin and that yesterday's "march on Rostov" was proof of serious intentions, capabilities and the establishment of conditions for the start of a power transition, either voluntary or forced.

Danilov reckons that the only way for Putin to save himself is to purge the security forces, bring down Wagner, impose martial law in Russia and initiate mass repression.

Quote from Danilov: "The real group of future Russian negotiators with Ukraine already exists, but it remains in the shadows, although Lukashenko's participation in this process is not ruled out.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Putin's regime has been stabbed in the back with a knife, if not instantly lethal [blow], but certainly inevitable [to be fatal], albeit delayed in time."

Previously: On the evening of Saturday, 24 June, the press service of the self-proclaimed president of Belarus announced that Aleksandr Lukashenko held talks with Yevgeny Prigozhin, and he accepted the proposal to stop the movement of the Wagnerites on the territory of Russia. 

Afterwards, Prigozhin announced that his mercenaries were turning their convoys around and going in the opposite direction to the field camps. 

Later, the Kremlin announced that the criminal case against Prigozhin would be closed and he would "go to Belarus".

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die

Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili

Ukraine receives the second tranche from the IMF in the amount of US$890 million

Death toll rises after Russian drone attack in Sumy

New photos show likely Wagner Group camps in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:12
Training on F-16s was supposed to start in June, "the schedule is starting to shift" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
22:45
Ukraine intensively prepares for Vilius summit – Foreign Minister
22:26
Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die
22:00
Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy
21:51
UPDATEDAir-raid warning issued in several regions, there is threat of drone attack
21:41
Ukraine starts constructing 150-kilometre main water pipeline from scratch
20:50
Another 13 international companies leave the Russian market in a month
20:46
Scholz spoke with Zelenskyy about military support and the grain agreement
20:20
Russia deploys over 180,000 troops to 2 major eastern fronts – Commander of Ukraine's East Group of Forces
20:17
Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili
All News
Advertisement: