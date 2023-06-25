All Sections
Wagner Group mercenaries can attack Kyiv from Belarus territory – Former Chief of UK's General Staff

European PravdaSunday, 25 June 2023, 15:15

General Richard Dannatt, Former Chief of the General Staff of the UK,  believes that Ukraine should beware of a possible attack on Kyiv by the Wagner Group mercenaries led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, who left for Belarus after the rebellion attempt.

Source: Dannatt in an interview with Sky News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The fact that Prigozhin left for Belarus by agreement with the self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko "is a matter of some concern" for the former chief of the General Staff of the UK.

If he "kept an effective fighting force around him then he presents a threat again to the Ukrainian flank closest to Kyiv," Dannatt added, noting that Russia "quite possibly" may use the Wagner Group private military company (PMC) for another attempt to capture Kyiv.

Quote: "The aftershocks of yesterday will reverberate for quite some time," the general believes.

At the same time, according to Dannatt, the attempted rebellion in Russia was not an immediate victory for anyone.

"Putin is definitely much diminished. The Russian military... is clearly in some disarray,," Dannatt told Sky News.

Background

  • Since the evening of 23 June, an actual power struggle between the head of the Wagner PMC and the official Russian leadership has been unfolding in Russia. In a special address, Vladimir Putin spoke about the civil war and rebellion. 
  • On the evening of Saturday, 24 June, after a conversation with Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Prigozhin announced that his mercenaries were turning their convoys around and going in the opposite direction to the field camps. Later, the Kremlin announced that the criminal case against Prigozhin would be closed and he would "go to Belarus".

