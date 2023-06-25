All Sections
Ukraine's defence forces gain up to 1 km on Bakhmut front over day

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 25 June 2023, 20:12
Ukraine's defence forces gain up to 1 km on Bakhmut front over day
Situation on the Bakhmut front. DeepStateMap

Ukraine’s defence forces have advanced by 600-1,000 metres on Bakhmut’s southern and northern flanks over the course of the day.

Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Skhid (East) Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "On the Bakhmut front, the defence forces retain the initiative, continue to conduct assault operations, and pushing the enemy out. Over the course of the past 24 hours, they have gained between 600 and 1,000 metres on Bakhmut's southern and northern flanks."

Details: Cherevatyi also reported that 186 soldiers from the Russian occupation forces were killed, 224 injured, and eight were captured.

A Russian tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, two self-propelled artillery systems, two Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, three anti-tank systems, three Msta-B howitzers, a Strila-10 anti-aircraft missile system, six ammunition dumps, three Lancet kamikaze drones and one Orlan-10 drone were destroyed.

Subjects: Donetsk region
