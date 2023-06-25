All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's defence forces gain up to 1 km on Bakhmut front over day

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 25 June 2023, 20:12
Ukraine's defence forces gain up to 1 km on Bakhmut front over day
Situation on the Bakhmut front. DeepStateMap

Ukraine’s defence forces have advanced by 600-1,000 metres on Bakhmut’s southern and northern flanks over the course of the day.

Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Skhid (East) Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "On the Bakhmut front, the defence forces retain the initiative, continue to conduct assault operations, and pushing the enemy out. Over the course of the past 24 hours, they have gained between 600 and 1,000 metres on Bakhmut's southern and northern flanks."

Details: Cherevatyi also reported that 186 soldiers from the Russian occupation forces were killed, 224 injured, and eight were captured.

Advertisement:

A Russian tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, two self-propelled artillery systems, two Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, three anti-tank systems, three Msta-B howitzers, a Strila-10 anti-aircraft missile system, six ammunition dumps, three Lancet kamikaze drones and one Orlan-10 drone were destroyed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die

Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili

Ukraine receives the second tranche from the IMF in the amount of US$890 million

Death toll rises after Russian drone attack in Sumy

New photos show likely Wagner Group camps in Belarus

All News
Donetsk region
3rd Assault Brigade completely cleared western bank of Siverskyi Donets – Donbas canal
Ukraine's defence forces liberate territories in Donetsk Oblast occupied since 2014
Ukrainian Defence Forces have partial success and are gaining foothold on two fronts – General Staff
RECENT NEWS
23:12
Training on F-16s was supposed to start in June, "the schedule is starting to shift" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
22:45
Ukraine intensively prepares for Vilius summit – Foreign Minister
22:26
Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die
22:00
Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy
21:51
UPDATEDAir-raid warning issued in several regions, there is threat of drone attack
21:41
Ukraine starts constructing 150-kilometre main water pipeline from scratch
20:50
Another 13 international companies leave the Russian market in a month
20:46
Scholz spoke with Zelenskyy about military support and the grain agreement
20:20
Russia deploys over 180,000 troops to 2 major eastern fronts – Commander of Ukraine's East Group of Forces
20:17
Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili
All News
Advertisement: