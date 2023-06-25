All Sections
Air-raid warning was issued in number of regions

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 25 June 2023, 23:15
Air-raid warning was issued in number of regions
Map of air-ride alerts as of 23:18

An air-raid warning has been issued in a number of northern and central regions, including Kyiv.

Source: alerts.in.ua, Air Force

Details: At 22:57, the Air Force reported a threat of using attack drones in Poltava and Sumy Oblasts.

Subsequently, an air-raid warning was issued in a number of other regions.

In Kyiv, the alarm was issued at 23:10.

Later, the Air Force reported a threat of missile attack in the Kyiv, Chernihiv and Cherkasy Oblasts.

Later, the air-raid warning was also issued in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, but cancelled in Kyiv.

Update: At 00:22 on 26 June, the air-raid warning was cancelled in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

At 00:34, the air-raid warning was cancelled in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts.

Later, the air-raid warning was cancelled in Chernihiv Oblast, but was issued again in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts.

As of 01:30, the air-raid warning was cancelled in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts.

At 01:55, the air-raid warning was again issued in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Kharkiv, Kherson and Odesa oblasts.

As of 02:29, the air-raid warning was cancelled in Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kirovohrad and Kyiv oblasts.

The Air Force reported that the threat of ballistic missile attacks had been cancelled as well, but the threat of Russian attack UAVs remained in the areas where the warning was issued.

Later, the warning was cancelled in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts.

