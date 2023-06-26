All Sections
Five empty jets return to Russia from Belarus

Monday, 26 June 2023, 02:42
IL-76 JET. PHOTO: TELEGRAM OF THE RUSSIAN OAK JSC

On 25 June, five empty Il-76 military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces returned to Russia from Belarus.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Details: According to the monitoring group, five Il-76 military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces flew back [to the airfield of departure – ed.] from the Machulishchy airfield [near Minsk in Belarus – ed.] on the evening of 25 June.

The same aircraft had arrived in Belarus from Pskov the day before.

According to Hajun, the planes both arrived and departed empty.

Thus, the planes simply spent a day in Machulishchy and flew back.

Quote: "It cannot be ruled out that the purpose of the arrival was to transfer a military contingent from Belarus to the Russian Federation to suppress the 'Prigozhin’s rebellion'. This is indicated by the fact that the planes simply stayed in Belarus for a day without any signs of any activity," notes Belaruski Hajun.


