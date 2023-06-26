China backs Russia as "strategic partner" after rebellion attempt
China has reacted to the Wagnerites’ rebellion attempt and expressed support for the Russian leadership.
Source: Foreign Ministry of China; Foreign Ministry of Russia
Details: The Chinese Foreign Ministry has issued a brief statement on the Wagner PMC's attempted rebellion in Russia, stating that "this is an internal matter of Russia".
It is also noted in the statement: "As a friendly neighbour of Russia and a comprehensive strategic partner in coordinating actions in the new era, China supports Russia in maintaining national stability and achieving development and prosperity".
The Chinese statement came on the day that Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko visited the country.
The Russian Foreign Ministry's statement also noted China's support for the Kremlin.
In particular, it includes the following: "The Chinese side expressed support for the efforts of the leadership of the Russian Federation to stabilise the situation in the country in connection with the events of 24 June and reaffirmed its interest in strengthening the cohesion and further prosperity of Russia".
Background:
- On the evening of 23 June, Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that the regular Russian army had launched a missile strike on the Wagner mercenaries’ rear camps. He, therefore, deployed 25,000 of his mercenaries "to restore justice".
- On the morning of 24 June, Prigozhin claimed that his forces had taken control of military facilities in Rostov-on-Don, including the air base, and were heading "to Moscow" and that his soldiers had shot down three Russian helicopters. Wagner mercenaries also seized military facilities in the Russian city of Voronezh.
- In an emergency address on 24 June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was "fighting for survival" and that attempts were being made to "organise a rebellion" in the country.
- On the afternoon of 24 June, Russian media reported that the Office of the President of the Russian Federation anticipated that Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner Group fighters were likely to reach Moscow’s outskirts in the next few hours, with fighting expected near Russia’s capital. Ukrainian intelligence had information that Putin had urgently left Moscow for his residence in Valdai. The convoy of the Wagner Group’s forces was spotted 400 kilometres from Moscow.
- On the evening of Saturday, 24 June, after a conversation with Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Prigozhin announced that his mercenaries were turning their convoys around and going in the opposite direction, back to their field camps. Later, the Kremlin announced that the criminal case against Prigozhin would be closed and he would "go to Belarus".
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!