China backs Russia as "strategic partner" after rebellion attempt

China has reacted to the Wagnerites’ rebellion attempt and expressed support for the Russian leadership.

Source: Foreign Ministry of China; Foreign Ministry of Russia

Details: The Chinese Foreign Ministry has issued a brief statement on the Wagner PMC's attempted rebellion in Russia, stating that "this is an internal matter of Russia".

It is also noted in the statement: "As a friendly neighbour of Russia and a comprehensive strategic partner in coordinating actions in the new era, China supports Russia in maintaining national stability and achieving development and prosperity".

The Chinese statement came on the day that Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko visited the country.

The Russian Foreign Ministry's statement also noted China's support for the Kremlin.

In particular, it includes the following: "The Chinese side expressed support for the efforts of the leadership of the Russian Federation to stabilise the situation in the country in connection with the events of 24 June and reaffirmed its interest in strengthening the cohesion and further prosperity of Russia".

Background:

