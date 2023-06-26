Little boy injured in explosion of unknown device in Kharkiv Oblast

A 7-year-old boy was injured when an unidentified device exploded in the town of Pivdenne in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) on Telegram

Quote from SES: "The accident happened in Pivdenne, Kharkiv district. A 7-year-old boy was playing with an unknown object resembling an ammunition round. Upon hitting the wall, the thing exploded."

Details: The child sustained multiple injuries and is currently in hospital.

The State Emergency Service stresses that the liberated territories contain many dangers, as munitions may be found anywhere, so it is important to tell children about the threat posed by unknown devices.

