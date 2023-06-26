Kremlin not closing criminal case against Prigozhin over rebellion

The Russian authorities have not closed the criminal case against Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), and the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) is continuing to investigate the case of rebellion.

Source: Russian newspaper Kommersant

Quote: "As of the morning of 26 June, the criminal case on organising an armed rebellion (Article 279 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation), the main defendant in which was Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, has not been closed; it is still being investigated by an FSB investigator ."

Details: The case against Prigozhin was initiated on 23 June, and the discontinuation of the prosecution was announced after talks with him by Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

However, a source in the supervisory agency said that the decision to initiate criminal proceedings has not yet been cancelled and that the investigation into the rebellion continues. According to the source, too little time has passed to make a different decision.

For reference: According to Russian pro-war media and Telegram channels, between 13 and 20 people were killed as a result of the Wagnerites’ rebellion.

The Russian army also suffered losses in equipment: according to Vazhnye Istorii (Important Stories), a Russian media outlet, these include three Mi-8 electronic warfare helicopters, one transport Mi-8 helicopter, two attack helicopters (Ka-52 and Mi-35M), as well as an Il-22M command post aircraft and two armoured vehicles (KamAZ and Tigr). The Wagner PMC lost two UAZs, one KamAZ and a VPK-Ural armoured vehicle.

At the same time, according to the Russian service of Radio Liberty, citing estimates by the Dutch Oryx project, the Wagnerites shot down an Il-22M aircraft and six Russian army helicopters during the mutiny.

Background:

