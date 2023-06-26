All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK government considers preparing for scenario of unexpected collapse of Russian Federation – The Time

European PravdaMonday, 26 June 2023, 10:57

According to internal assessments within the UK government, the UK should prepare for the scenario of an unexpected collapse of the Russian Federation so that such events do not take London by surprise.

Source: The Times, citing its sources, as reported by European Pravda.

Even from the beginning of the full-scale war, London assumed it could end in instability inside the country for Moscow. But the pace of events since Prigozhin announced his "march on Moscow" has prompted diplomats to quickly prepare a plan of action for various scenarios. 

"We have to wait, watch and see what comes next. This could be Chapter One of something new," the source said.

Advertisement:

John Glen, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury of the United Kingdom, said that the events in Russia are its "internal affairs."

The former UK defence attache in Moscow, John Foreman, said that Prigozhin's successful seizure of power would be the "worst-case scenario", and there should be no illusions that he is supposedly a more liberal, peace-minded democrat because "he’s a fascist". 

Foreman suggested that the pace of events on Friday and Saturday caught Western diplomats by surprise.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

"Our assessment was that this was going to be gradual. It wasn’t going to be a sudden march on Moscow," he said. 

Lord Richard of Herstmonceux, the former chief of the defence staff, expressed the opinion that Putin, despite the impact of the rebellion on his authority, is still a dangerous opponent and the West risks underestimating Russia. 

Sir Roderic Lyne, a former UK ambassador to Russia, expressed that after the uprising, Putin's chances of remaining ruler of Russia for life are already less, but "right now he is still in charge." 

Previously: The president of Lithuania has said that NATO would need to strengthen its eastern border if Prigozhin and Wagner end up in Belarus. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Pope's envoy after his visit to Moscow: There is no peace plan

Ukrainian units advance despite heavy battles on Berdiansk and Melitopol fronts – Deputy Minister of Defence

President's Office comments on restoration of water supply after explosion on Kakhovka HPP

What Ukrainian weapons will conquer the world's weapons markets after the war

Russian propaganda claims Prigozhin's companies received more than trillion roubles from the Kremlin

photoRunners to deliver flag from Bakhmut to NATO summit in Vilnius

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:56
Over 20 strikes recorded in Chernihiv Oblast over past 24 hours
00:22
116 strikes recorded in Sumy Oblast, buildings destroyed and damaged
23:56
Ukraine reaches UEFA U21 Championship semi-finals and qualifies for Olympics for first time
23:36
Shahed kamikaze drones fly towards Ukraine from Russia
23:27
Medvedev wants to suspend diplomatic relations with UK, Finland, Poland and Baltic states
22:39
Russians shelled Kostiantynivka: two wounded, one of them in serious condition
22:25
Belarusian Paralympian organises abduction of Ukrainian children from occupied territories – National Resistance Centre
21:46
Explosion rocks Zaporizhzhia
21:20
Wagner Group suspends operation of their recruitment centres
20:53
Pope's envoy after his visit to Moscow: There is no peace plan
All News
Advertisement: