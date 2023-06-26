UK government considers preparing for scenario of unexpected collapse of Russian Federation – The Time

According to internal assessments within the UK government, the UK should prepare for the scenario of an unexpected collapse of the Russian Federation so that such events do not take London by surprise.

Source: The Times, citing its sources, as reported by European Pravda.

Even from the beginning of the full-scale war, London assumed it could end in instability inside the country for Moscow. But the pace of events since Prigozhin announced his "march on Moscow" has prompted diplomats to quickly prepare a plan of action for various scenarios.

"We have to wait, watch and see what comes next. This could be Chapter One of something new," the source said.

John Glen, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury of the United Kingdom, said that the events in Russia are its "internal affairs."

The former UK defence attache in Moscow, John Foreman, said that Prigozhin's successful seizure of power would be the "worst-case scenario", and there should be no illusions that he is supposedly a more liberal, peace-minded democrat because "he’s a fascist".

Foreman suggested that the pace of events on Friday and Saturday caught Western diplomats by surprise.

"Our assessment was that this was going to be gradual. It wasn’t going to be a sudden march on Moscow," he said.

Lord Richard of Herstmonceux, the former chief of the defence staff, expressed the opinion that Putin, despite the impact of the rebellion on his authority, is still a dangerous opponent and the West risks underestimating Russia.

Sir Roderic Lyne, a former UK ambassador to Russia, expressed that after the uprising, Putin's chances of remaining ruler of Russia for life are already less, but "right now he is still in charge."

Previously: The president of Lithuania has said that NATO would need to strengthen its eastern border if Prigozhin and Wagner end up in Belarus.

