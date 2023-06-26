Russians attack Bilozerka, Kherson Oblast, wounding woman

On the afternoon of 26 June, Russian occupation forces attacked a music school in the village of Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring one person.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "The occupiers hit the building of a local music school. Private houses, a gas pipeline and nearby power transmission lines were also damaged.

A 71-year-old woman who was in her yard was injured in the attack."

Details: The woman sustained a leg injury and was hospitalised.

