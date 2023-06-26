All Sections
We showed helplessness of Russian army, but "we did not want to overthrow government" – Wagner Group leader

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 26 June 2023, 19:21
We showed helplessness of Russian army, but we did not want to overthrow government – Wagner Group leader

The leader of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), Yevgeny Prigozhin, has spoken publicly for the first time since the failed rebellion. He has claimed that he did not intend to seize power in Russia and that his militants showed how weak the regular Russian army is.

Source: Prigozhin on Telegram

Quote: "We were marching to demonstrate our protest, not to overthrow the government in the country...

I would like to draw attention to the fact that our justice march revealed many of the most serious security problems throughout the country. We blocked all military units and airfields that were on our way."

Details: According to Prigozhin, if the Russian army had advanced on 24 February 2022 as successfully as the Wagnerites did on 23 June 2023, it would have reached not only Kyiv but also Uzhhorod. And it would do so in a day.

But to do so, Prigozhin has said that the troops of the Ministry of Defence lack Wagner's "training", "moral composure" and "readiness to perform tasks".

Background:

