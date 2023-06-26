All Sections
Wallace: Storm Shadow's accuracy in Ukraine was "without fault"

European PravdaMonday, 26 June 2023, 19:35

At a hearing in the House of Commons of the UK Parliament on Monday, Ben Wallace, Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom, noted the impact of Storm Shadow long-range missiles on the course of the war in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda 

As Wallace noted, providing Storm Shadow missiles to Kyiv has "had a significant impact on the battlefield" in Ukraine.

Quote: "It is my understanding its accuracy, and ability to deliver successfully the payload as sent and designed by the Ukrainians has been almost without fault," he added, explaining that the use of Storm Shadow affected the logistics and operational-tactical control of the Russian army.

"This shows the importance of striking the deep rear, and we encourage international partners to provide Ukraine with their long-range systems," the official said.

He recalled that the decision of the UK, the United States and other countries to provide Ukraine with multiple rocket launcher systems – HIMARS, MLRS, etc. – last summer also affected the military success of the Ukrainians and forced the Russians to move their command posts deeper into the rear.

"The key thing here is to realise that if the Russians get out of harm's way, we must work together to provide such equipment so that they are back in harm's way [of the Ukrainians. - ed.]," Wallace concluded.

Separately, the head of the UK Ministry of Defence noted that London continues to be "recognised as a leading state in terms of providing military aid to Ukraine."

"We have trained 17,000 troops and provided more than GBP 2.3 billion in military aid last year and this year. We have sent hundreds of thousands of artillery munitions, thousands of missiles and hundreds of armoured vehicles, and have played a leading role in providing Ukraine with assets such as MLRS, Challenger 2 tanks and Storm Shadow missiles," he stated.

Storm Shadow is a long-range cruise missile jointly developed by the UK and France. It is usually launched from the air. With a range of more than 250 km, or 155 miles (249.45 kilometres), it is just short of the 185-mile US Army Surface-to-Surface System (ATACMS).

