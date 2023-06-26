All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Wallace: Storm Shadow's accuracy in Ukraine was "without fault"

European PravdaMonday, 26 June 2023, 19:35

At a hearing in the House of Commons of the UK Parliament on Monday, Ben Wallace, Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom, noted the impact of Storm Shadow long-range missiles on the course of the war in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda 

As Wallace noted, providing Storm Shadow missiles to Kyiv has "had a significant impact on the battlefield" in Ukraine.

Quote: "It is my understanding its accuracy, and ability to deliver successfully the payload as sent and designed by the Ukrainians has been almost without fault," he added, explaining that the use of Storm Shadow affected the logistics and operational-tactical control of the Russian army.

Advertisement:

"This shows the importance of striking the deep rear, and we encourage international partners to provide Ukraine with their long-range systems," the official said.

He recalled that the decision of the UK, the United States and other countries to provide Ukraine with multiple rocket launcher systems – HIMARS, MLRS, etc. – last summer also affected the military success of the Ukrainians and forced the Russians to move their command posts deeper into the rear.

"The key thing here is to realise that if the Russians get out of harm's way, we must work together to provide such equipment so that they are back in harm's way [of the Ukrainians. - ed.]," Wallace concluded.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Separately, the head of the UK Ministry of Defence noted that London continues to be "recognised as a leading state in terms of providing military aid to Ukraine."

"We have trained 17,000 troops and provided more than GBP 2.3 billion in military aid last year and this year. We have sent hundreds of thousands of artillery munitions, thousands of missiles and hundreds of armoured vehicles, and have played a leading role in providing Ukraine with assets such as MLRS, Challenger 2 tanks and Storm Shadow missiles," he stated.

Storm Shadow is a long-range cruise missile jointly developed by the UK and France. It is usually launched from the air. With a range of more than 250 km, or 155 miles (249.45 kilometres), it is just short of the 185-mile US Army Surface-to-Surface System (ATACMS).

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die

Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili

Ukraine receives the second tranche from the IMF in the amount of US$890 million

Death toll rises after Russian drone attack in Sumy

New photos show likely Wagner Group camps in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:12
Training on F-16s was supposed to start in June, "the schedule is starting to shift" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
22:45
Ukraine intensively prepares for Vilius summit – Foreign Minister
22:26
Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die
22:00
Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy
21:51
UPDATEDAir-raid warning issued in several regions, there is threat of drone attack
21:41
Ukraine starts constructing 150-kilometre main water pipeline from scratch
20:50
Another 13 international companies leave the Russian market in a month
20:46
Scholz spoke with Zelenskyy about military support and the grain agreement
20:20
Russia deploys over 180,000 troops to 2 major eastern fronts – Commander of Ukraine's East Group of Forces
20:17
Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili
All News
Advertisement: