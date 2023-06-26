All Sections
"Combat ducks": Soldiers of the Air Force destroy Russians on ground

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 26 June 2023, 20:00
Combat ducks: Soldiers of the Air Force destroy Russians on ground

Servicemen of the Air Force as part of a separate brigade, together with the marines, are conducting offensive operations in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, head of the Air Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram, Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson of the Air Forces of Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda 

Quote from Oleshchuk: "In 2014-2015, the Dyka Kachka [‘Wild Duck’] Combined Detachment of the Air Force fought hard battles near Donetsk, heroically holding the unbreakable position of Zenit! [Zenit is a strategically important position located a few kilometres from the village of Spartak, Donetsk Oblast – ed.]

Nine years have passed...

And now, the Air Force Rifle Brigade, formed from military personnel of various ranks and specialities, is beating the Ruscists head-on in Donetsk Oblast, side by side with the marines..."

Details: As Ihnat explained to UP, in contrast to the defensive operations during the Ukrainian Anti-Terrorist Operation, the now assembled Air Force Rifle Brigade, which includes, in particular, senior officer volunteers, conducts offensive operations on the Donetsk front.

Advertisement: