Ukrainian defence forces advance 1.5 km on Melitopol front

On the Melitopol front, Ukrainian troops have already advanced 1.5 km towards the Russian army as a result of systemic pressure.

Source: Interfax Ukraine citing Valerii Shershen, spokesperson for the Joint Press Centre for the Tavriia front Defence Forces, during the national joint 24/7 newscast.

Quote: "Due to systemic pressure, the Defence Forces on the Tavriia front are successful and have advanced 1.5 km deep into the enemy lines. That is, the offensive actions of the Tavriia group on the Melitopol front are successful."

Advertisement:

Details: Shershen noted that currently, Ukrainian troops secure their positions at the borders reached. According to him, there is an ongoing aerial reconnaissance of the area, mandatory mine clearance; the Defence Forces are shelling identified enemy targets, and carrying out counter-battery countermeasures.

He emphasised that moving forward, the soldiers of the Tavriia front confidently continue to destroy Russians and level the front.

As Shershen reports, during the last day, Russians lost 146 occupiers killed, 229 wounded, and 4 captured. Ukrainian forces also destroyed 15 units of Russian weapons and military equipment.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!