Russian forces intensify attacks on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts – National Guard

The number of Russian attacks on the positions of Ukraine’s National Guard on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts has more than doubled over the past week.

Source: Ruslan Muzychuk, spokesman for Ukraine’s National Guard, on Radio Liberty

Quote: "The frequency of artillery and mortar attacks on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts has dramatically risen over the past week. As for the National Guard’s positions, we are observing more than twice as many attacks on those positions.

At the same time, the guardsmen deployed there, in particular in the Serebrianka forest, are holding their positions, and even in some places reclaiming and reestablishing control over some of the positions they had held earlier."

Details: Muzychuk said that troops from the Russian regular army were operating in the Serebrianka forest; they deployed artillery first, and then made attempts to advance.

Artillery and mortar attacks prevailed in this area in the past, Muzychuk noted, adding that in contrast to the Bakhmut front, it was mostly the regular Russian army that was operating there.

Quote: "The regular army deploys personnel differently [from Wagner Group] in their efforts to advance. They’re doing the opposite and appear to conserve their forces. They deploy artillery in attacks on the positions of our defenders to push them out, and only then make attempts to advance.

The goal of these attacks is to advance further. There are some areas at this location which would be good to hold because they offer a certain tactical advantage."

