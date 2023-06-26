Ukraine's Armed Forces tell how liberation of Rivnopol took place

Valerii Shershen, a spokesperson for the Joint Press Centre for the Tavriia front Defence Forces, described how the liberation of the settlement of Rivnopol in Donetsk Oblast took place.

Source: Shershen during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "From all sides, this settlement was surrounded by minefields of a very complex nature. The engineering troops broke through the corridor and, in this way, the liberation took place. Stabilisation measures are currently underway."

Details: He added that there was not a single civilian in Rivnopol because the settlement was completely destroyed.

On 26 June, the Ukrainian military regained control of the village of Rivnopil in Donetsk Oblast.

