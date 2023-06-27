Russians throw people out of their apartments in Mariupol and move in military personnel

The Russians have begun to throw out the rightful owners of apartments in occupied Mariupol if they cannot prove their ownership with documents.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, the advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram

Quote: "They have begun to throw out the rightful owners of apartments in Mariupol if they cannot prove their ownership to the Russians with documents.

Simply put, if your documents are burnt and civilians or occupiers want to move into your apartment, you are guaranteed to live as a homeless person. That's how it is – things on the street, people in the middle of nowhere.

Officers from the occupation corps of Mariupol are coming to this apartment in the Kalmiusky district on a regular basis. They even have a warrant from the mayor of the city".

