Russians claim railway was damaged in Crimea

Sergey Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed "head" of occupied Crimea, has claimed that railway tracks have been blown up in the Kirov district of Crimea.

Source: RIA Novosti

Quote: "Railway tracks have been damaged in the Kirov district. There are no casualties, and specialised services are working at the scene. Repair work will take approximately four to eight hours."

Details: Russian telegram channels report that unknown persons have blown up railway tracks in Crimea.

According to the Baza telegram channel, the first wagon of a goods train was derailed on the Petrove-Vladyslavivka stretch as a result of the explosion.

