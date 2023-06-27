All Sections
Rheinmetall to supply 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine on behalf of Netherlands in 2024

Tuesday, 27 June 2023, 11:38

Rheinmetall will supply 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine on behalf of the Dutch government in 2024.

Source: German news outlet Tagesschau, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rheinmetall has stated that the order is worth a "three-digit million euro" sum. A corresponding agreement was also reached with the German government.

The Netherlands and Denmark had already announced in April 2023 that they would jointly purchase the tanks.

The first of the 14 tanks is due to be delivered to Ukraine in January 2024, with the rest to follow in 2024.

Background: Germany and Poland are close to signing an agreement to establish a service centre for the repair of Leopard battle tanks and other Western equipment used by Ukraine.

According to publicly available data, Ukraine has received more than 50 Leopard 2 tanks of various versions.

