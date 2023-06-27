Rheinmetall to supply 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine on behalf of Netherlands in 2024

Rheinmetall will supply 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine on behalf of the Dutch government in 2024.

Source: German news outlet Tagesschau, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rheinmetall has stated that the order is worth a "three-digit million euro" sum. A corresponding agreement was also reached with the German government.

The Netherlands and Denmark had already announced in April 2023 that they would jointly purchase the tanks.

Advertisement:

The first of the 14 tanks is due to be delivered to Ukraine in January 2024, with the rest to follow in 2024.

Background: Germany and Poland are close to signing an agreement to establish a service centre for the repair of Leopard battle tanks and other Western equipment used by Ukraine.

According to publicly available data, Ukraine has received more than 50 Leopard 2 tanks of various versions.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!