All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Rheinmetall to supply 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine on behalf of Netherlands in 2024

Tuesday, 27 June 2023, 11:38

Rheinmetall will supply 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine on behalf of the Dutch government in 2024.

Source: German news outlet Tagesschau, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rheinmetall has stated that the order is worth a "three-digit million euro" sum. A corresponding agreement was also reached with the German government.

The Netherlands and Denmark had already announced in April 2023 that they would jointly purchase the tanks.

Advertisement:

The first of the 14 tanks is due to be delivered to Ukraine in January 2024, with the rest to follow in 2024.

Background: Germany and Poland are close to signing an agreement to establish a service centre for the repair of Leopard battle tanks and other Western equipment used by Ukraine.

According to publicly available data, Ukraine has received more than 50 Leopard 2 tanks of various versions.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die

Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili

Ukraine receives the second tranche from the IMF in the amount of US$890 million

Death toll rises after Russian drone attack in Sumy

New photos show likely Wagner Group camps in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:12
Training on F-16s was supposed to start in June, "the schedule is starting to shift" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
22:45
Ukraine intensively prepares for Vilius summit – Foreign Minister
22:26
Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die
22:00
Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy
21:51
UPDATEDAir-raid warning issued in several regions, there is threat of drone attack
21:41
Ukraine starts constructing 150-kilometre main water pipeline from scratch
20:50
Another 13 international companies leave the Russian market in a month
20:46
Scholz spoke with Zelenskyy about military support and the grain agreement
20:20
Russia deploys over 180,000 troops to 2 major eastern fronts – Commander of Ukraine's East Group of Forces
20:17
Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili
All News
Advertisement: