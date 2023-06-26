All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Camps for Wagner PMC fighters being built in Belarus 200 km from Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 26 June 2023, 16:43
Camps for Wagner PMC fighters being built in Belarus 200 km from Ukraine

The building of camps for the placement of Wagner group fighters started in Belarus after agreements with the country's self-proclaimed leader Alexander Lukashenko, who negotiated with Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner's financier.

Source: Verstka ["Layout"] Russian media 

Details: According to the media, the first camp for 8,000 people is being built in Asipovichy, Mogilev Oblast, located 200 km from the border with Ukraine.

Advertisement:

According to the source of the media, the workers were tasked with building a camp with an area of 24,000 square metres very quickly. "There is a task (to build a camp) until lunchtime tomorrow," the media source said.

A source close to the regional authority confirmed that the administration has been instructed to build a camp for the Wagner Group in the region.

The Wagner fighters’ families confirmed the information that the mercenaries will be sent to Belarus.

One of the relatives, referring to her acquaintance, reported that units of the Wagner PMC, which remained in Rostov-on-Don, are being sent to Belarus. Another media source said that her husband, who was in Rostov on Saturday, informed her about the departure to Belarus "most likely", but did not contact her again.

Background:

  • On the evening of 23 June, Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that the regular Russian army had launched a missile strike on the Wagner mercenaries’ rear camps. He deployed 25,000 of his mercenaries "to restore justice".
  • The Office of the President of the Russian Federation anticipated that Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner Group fighters would likely reach Moscow’s outskirts in the next few hours, with fighting expected near Russia’s capital. Ukrainian intelligence had information that Putin had urgently left Moscow for his residence in Valdai. A convoy of Wagner Group forces was spotted only 400 kilometres away from Moscow.
  • However, Prigozhin said that he allegedly agreed through the intermediary of the self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko and would go to Belarus, and ordered all his mercenaries to turn back.
  • Despite the promise, the Russian authorities have not closed the criminal case against Prigozhin, and the FSB of Russia continues to investigate the case of rebellion.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: