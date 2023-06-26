All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Camps for Wagner PMC fighters being built in Belarus 200 km from Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 26 June 2023, 16:43
Camps for Wagner PMC fighters being built in Belarus 200 km from Ukraine

The building of camps for the placement of Wagner group fighters started in Belarus after agreements with the country's self-proclaimed leader Alexander Lukashenko, who negotiated with Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner's financier.

Source: Verstka ["Layout"] Russian media 

Details: According to the media, the first camp for 8,000 people is being built in Asipovichy, Mogilev Oblast, located 200 km from the border with Ukraine.

According to the source of the media, the workers were tasked with building a camp with an area of 24,000 square metres very quickly. "There is a task (to build a camp) until lunchtime tomorrow," the media source said.

Advertisement:

A source close to the regional authority confirmed that the administration has been instructed to build a camp for the Wagner Group in the region.

The Wagner fighters’ families confirmed the information that the mercenaries will be sent to Belarus.

One of the relatives, referring to her acquaintance, reported that units of the Wagner PMC, which remained in Rostov-on-Don, are being sent to Belarus. Another media source said that her husband, who was in Rostov on Saturday, informed her about the departure to Belarus "most likely", but did not contact her again.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background:

  • On the evening of 23 June, Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that the regular Russian army had launched a missile strike on the Wagner mercenaries’ rear camps. He deployed 25,000 of his mercenaries "to restore justice".
  • The Office of the President of the Russian Federation anticipated that Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner Group fighters would likely reach Moscow’s outskirts in the next few hours, with fighting expected near Russia’s capital. Ukrainian intelligence had information that Putin had urgently left Moscow for his residence in Valdai. A convoy of Wagner Group forces was spotted only 400 kilometres away from Moscow.
  • However, Prigozhin said that he allegedly agreed through the intermediary of the self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko and would go to Belarus, and ordered all his mercenaries to turn back.
  • Despite the promise, the Russian authorities have not closed the criminal case against Prigozhin, and the FSB of Russia continues to investigate the case of rebellion.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die

Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili

Ukraine receives the second tranche from the IMF in the amount of US$890 million

Death toll rises after Russian drone attack in Sumy

New photos show likely Wagner Group camps in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:12
Training on F-16s was supposed to start in June, "the schedule is starting to shift" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
22:45
Ukraine intensively prepares for Vilius summit – Foreign Minister
22:26
Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die
22:00
Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy
21:51
UPDATEDAir-raid warning issued in several regions, there is threat of drone attack
21:41
Ukraine starts constructing 150-kilometre main water pipeline from scratch
20:50
Another 13 international companies leave the Russian market in a month
20:46
Scholz spoke with Zelenskyy about military support and the grain agreement
20:20
Russia deploys over 180,000 troops to 2 major eastern fronts – Commander of Ukraine's East Group of Forces
20:17
Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili
All News
Advertisement: