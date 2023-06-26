Camps for Wagner PMC fighters being built in Belarus 200 km from Ukraine

The building of camps for the placement of Wagner group fighters started in Belarus after agreements with the country's self-proclaimed leader Alexander Lukashenko, who negotiated with Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner's financier.

Source: Verstka ["Layout"] Russian media

Details: According to the media, the first camp for 8,000 people is being built in Asipovichy, Mogilev Oblast, located 200 km from the border with Ukraine.

Advertisement:

According to the source of the media, the workers were tasked with building a camp with an area of 24,000 square metres very quickly. "There is a task (to build a camp) until lunchtime tomorrow," the media source said.

A source close to the regional authority confirmed that the administration has been instructed to build a camp for the Wagner Group in the region.

The Wagner fighters’ families confirmed the information that the mercenaries will be sent to Belarus.

One of the relatives, referring to her acquaintance, reported that units of the Wagner PMC, which remained in Rostov-on-Don, are being sent to Belarus. Another media source said that her husband, who was in Rostov on Saturday, informed her about the departure to Belarus "most likely", but did not contact her again.

Background:

On the evening of 23 June, Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that the regular Russian army had launched a missile strike on the Wagner mercenaries’ rear camps. He deployed 25,000 of his mercenaries "to restore justice".

The Office of the President of the Russian Federation anticipated that Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner Group fighters would likely reach Moscow’s outskirts in the next few hours, with fighting expected near Russia’s capital. Ukrainian intelligence had information that Putin had urgently left Moscow for his residence in Valdai. A convoy of Wagner Group forces was spotted only 400 kilometres away from Moscow.

However, Prigozhin said that he allegedly agreed through the intermediary of the self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko and would go to Belarus, and ordered all his mercenaries to turn back.

Despite the promise, the Russian authorities have not closed the criminal case against Prigozhin, and the FSB of Russia continues to investigate the case of rebellion.

