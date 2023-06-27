Anniversary of attack on mall in Kremenchuk: 3 Russian commanders under suspicion, investigation continues

Ukrainian investigators have identified three Russian commanders who are believed to be responsible for the missile attack on the Amstor shopping centre in Kremenchuk that caused numerous casualties and shocked the public a year ago.

Source: Yurii Bielousov, Department for Combating Crimes Committed in the Context of Armed Conflict of the Office of the Prosecutor General

Quote from Bielousov: "The investigation is ongoing.

We have three suspects. Starting with the commander of the 52nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment of the Long-Range Aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces, who was directly responsible for launching missiles on civilian targets, and ending with the commander of the Long-Range Aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces, who is responsible for all strategic aviation of the Russian Federation.

Even a conviction in absentia gives us certain tools to restrict the movement of these individuals, as well as to search for their property abroad. And we all hope that it is only a matter of time before they are brought to real punishment."

Details: Without naming names, the Office of the Prosecutor General has reported that the individuals have been identified and notified of suspicion:

the commander of the 52nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment of the Long-Range Aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces, who gave orders to launch missile strikes [this is Oleg Tymoshyn – ed.];

the commander of the 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Long-Range Aviation of the Russian Air Force, who ensured that his subordinate units carried out missile strikes [Nikolay Varpakhovich – ed.];

the commander of the long-range aviation of the Air Force of the Russian Armed Forces [Sergey Kobylash – ed.].

These Russian military officials are responsible not only for the tragedy in Kremenchuk, but also for attacks on other cities in Ukraine.

On 27 June 2022, the Russian Armed Forces fired a missile at the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast. A civilian facility – a shopping centre – was completely destroyed. The missile attack killed 21 people and injured about 60, as pointed out by the prosecutor's office.

Background: On 27 June 2022, the Russians fired two missiles on Kremenchuk, hitting the Amstor shopping centre and damaging the company's buildings.

