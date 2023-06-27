All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Orikhiv and Preobrazhenka again, killing one person, wounding six

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 27 June 2023, 16:36

Residents of Orikhiv and Preobrazhenka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast suffered from artillery shelling on the afternoon of 27 June. An elderly man was killed and six Ukrainians were wounded.

Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The front-line city of Orikhiv is under enemy fire; there are wounded and killed.

A 70-year-old resident of Orikhiv as well as two women, aged 87 and 78, have been wounded in the artillery shelling.

Advertisement:

Three residents of Preobrazhenka, 45, 56 and 87 years old, have received critical wounds.

Unfortunately, a 77-year-old man from Orikhiv has died from his wounds."

Background: On Tuesday morning, 27 June, a woman was reported dead and her husband wounded in the city of Orikhiv, and two more residents in Preobrazhenka and near Pavlivka were injured.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die

Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili

Ukraine receives the second tranche from the IMF in the amount of US$890 million

Death toll rises after Russian drone attack in Sumy

New photos show likely Wagner Group camps in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:12
Training on F-16s was supposed to start in June, "the schedule is starting to shift" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
22:45
Ukraine intensively prepares for Vilius summit – Foreign Minister
22:26
Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die
22:00
Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy
21:51
UPDATEDAir-raid warning issued in several regions, there is threat of drone attack
21:41
Ukraine starts constructing 150-kilometre main water pipeline from scratch
20:50
Another 13 international companies leave the Russian market in a month
20:46
Scholz spoke with Zelenskyy about military support and the grain agreement
20:20
Russia deploys over 180,000 troops to 2 major eastern fronts – Commander of Ukraine's East Group of Forces
20:17
Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili
All News
Advertisement: