Russians attack Orikhiv and Preobrazhenka again, killing one person, wounding six

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 27 June 2023, 16:36

Residents of Orikhiv and Preobrazhenka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast suffered from artillery shelling on the afternoon of 27 June. An elderly man was killed and six Ukrainians were wounded.

Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The front-line city of Orikhiv is under enemy fire; there are wounded and killed.

A 70-year-old resident of Orikhiv as well as two women, aged 87 and 78, have been wounded in the artillery shelling.

Three residents of Preobrazhenka, 45, 56 and 87 years old, have received critical wounds.

Unfortunately, a 77-year-old man from Orikhiv has died from his wounds."

Background: On Tuesday morning, 27 June, a woman was reported dead and her husband wounded in the city of Orikhiv, and two more residents in Preobrazhenka and near Pavlivka were injured.

