Woman killed in attack on Orikhiv, her husband hospitalised

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 27 June 2023, 09:06

One person was killed and three others injured in Zaporizhzhia Oblast as a result of Russian attacks over the past day.

Source: Yurii Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: In total, the Russians fired 43 times on 15 settlements: 3 times on Olhivske and Charivne with multiple-launch rocket systems, and 40 times on Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Levadne, Olhivske, Novodarivka, Malynivka, Poltavka, Mala Tokmachka, Preobrazhenka, Pavlivka and Novoiakovlivka with artillery.

There were 37 instances recorded of damage to residential buildings, communications and property.

During the shelling of Orikhiv, a local resident was killed in her house, and her 59-year-old husband was rushed to hospital with injuries.

In addition, a wounded 52-year-old resident of Preobrazhenka and a 59-year-old woman who came under fire near Pavlivka were hospitalised.

