"Die, you bloody invaders": Ukrainian hackers break into Russian Railways online conference

Ukrainian hackers have broken into an online conference between Russian railway managers and representatives of the occupying administrations in Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the cyber community; video provided to UP

Details: UP's sources say this video conference took place on 22 June 2023.

The meeting focused on the issue of "switching to a single transport document" for the transit of goods between Russia and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Someone is heard addressing the Russians: "Fellow railway workers, for supporting military aggression against Ukraine..."

He is interrupted at this point.

A Russian Railways representative asks someone to find out why "Kirill the moderator had missed the fact that unauthorised persons had been included in the meeting".

The Russians then attempted to return to the agenda of the meeting, but the next speaker also turned out to be a Ukrainian hacker who succeeded in conveying his message to the occupiers and collaborators there. The broadcast and recording end at that point.

Quote from the Ukrainian hacker: "Regarding this issue, the partisans have mined all the roads, you will now be completely f**ked, the SSU [Ukraine’s Security Service – ed.] will f**k you up. You bitches are all going to die, you bloody invaders."

Background: In April, hackers broke into the online broadcast of a Russian-Iranian expert conference on Cooperation in a Changing World together with a Ukrainian prankster. They swore that every Russian occupier would face retribution from the SSU.

