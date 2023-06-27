Lukashenko claims Prigozhin has given up his demands regarding Russia's defence minister and chief of general staff

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, has claimed that Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner Group, has finally given up his demands that Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov should be dismissed.

Source: Belarusian regime-aligned news agency BelTA, citing Lukashenko during a ceremonial presentation of military shoulder straps to senior officers

Details: According to Lukashenko, Prigozhin eventually gave up his initial demands after several rounds of negotiations.

Quote: "He told me: 'I will not demand that the president [Putin – ed.] hand over Shoigu and Gerasimov, and I will not even ask for a meeting.' I replied: 'Good. This is an excellent step. Nothing can be gained by demanding the impossible in this situation, straining the situation'."

Details: According to Lukashenko, the next condition agreed upon by both sides was to halt the further advance of the Wagner convoy towards Moscow.

Background:

