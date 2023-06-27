Russia focuses on combat action on three fronts – General Staff report

Russian troops are concentrating their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut and Marinka fronts. More than 10 combat clashes took place there during the day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: According to the summary, on this day, the Russians carried out 20 airstrikes and launched more than 20 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilians and the destruction and damage of civilian infrastructure, high-rise buildings and dozens of private residential buildings.

Advertisement:

The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remains much the same as before. There were no signs of the formation of offensive groups.

The Russians maintain a military presence on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. Mortar and artillery attacks occurred in more than 20 settlements.

More than 20 settlements were also hit by artillery and mortar fire on the Kupyansk front.

More than 15 settlements were hit by artillery fire on the Lyman front.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians made unsuccessful attempts to restore the lost position in the direction southeast of Ivanivske.

Areas of more than 15 settlements were affected by Russian artillery shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians launched airstrikes in the Avdiivka area. They opened artillery fire on more than 20 settlements.

On the Marinka front, the Russians carried out offensive actions in the area of Marinka without success. The landed airstrikes near Marinka and Krasnohorivka. At the same time, they shelled the vicinity of more than 10 settlements.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of the village of Rivnopil. Airrstrikes were reported in the Storozheve district, Donetsk Oblast. More than 15 settlements were under fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians are concentrating their main efforts on preventing the advance of our troops. The Russians carried out airstrikes in the districts of Orikhove and Novodanylivka of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. They carried out artillery fire on more than 40 settlements.

The General Staff reiterates that the Russian occupation forces are suffering losses every day. About 50 wounded Russians were brought to the building of a kindergarten converted into a field hospital for the invaders, located in Novomykhailivka, Kherson Oblast.

Additionally, the General Staff reports that the Russians continue to convert civilian educational institutions in the temporarily captured territories of Ukraine into medical institutions. Thus, the Russians turned the secondary school of the Rozivka settlement of Zaporizhzhia Oblast into another military hospital. The constant arrivals of wounded invaders are noted.

During the day, the aviation of the defence forces landed 12 strikes on Russian personnel concentration areas and another 4 on Russian anti-aircraft missile complexes.

During the day, units of missile troops and artillery hit a checkpoint, 2 Buk anti-aircraft missile systems and 4 areas where the Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





