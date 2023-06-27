Prigozhin's jet flies from Belarus toward Russia

The business jet owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), has taken off from Belarus and is heading towards Russia.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet, citing Flight Radar data

Quote: Prigozhin's business jet took off from Machulishchy. The Embraer Legacy 600 (reg. number RA-02795) took off from the Machulishchy military airbase at 22:39 and is heading towards the Russian Federation.

Advertisement:

Details: Belaruski Hajun reported that, thus, Prigozhin's jet stayed in Machulishchy for exactly 14 hours and 59 minutes.

In addition, a second business jet (RA-02878) took off from Machulishchy immediately after the first one; this jet flew in Machulishchy this morning.

Previously: The Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko claimed that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of Wagner PMC, is currently in Belarus.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





