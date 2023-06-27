All Sections
Prigozhin's jet flies from Belarus toward Russia

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 27 June 2023, 23:08
Prigozhin's jet flies from Belarus toward Russia
YEVGENY PRIGOZHIN, PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The business jet owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), has taken off from Belarus and is heading towards Russia.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet, citing Flight Radar data

Quote: Prigozhin's business jet took off from Machulishchy. The Embraer Legacy 600 (reg. number RA-02795) took off from the Machulishchy military airbase at 22:39 and is heading towards the Russian Federation.

Details: Belaruski Hajun reported that, thus, Prigozhin's jet stayed in Machulishchy for exactly 14 hours and 59 minutes.

In addition, a second business jet (RA-02878) took off from Machulishchy immediately after the first one; this jet flew in Machulishchy this morning.

Previously: The Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko claimed that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of Wagner PMC, is currently in Belarus.

Background: 

