Zelenskyy on Kramatorsk attack: Russia deserves defeat and tribunal

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 27 June 2023, 23:27
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called the attack by the Russian occupiers in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, another act of terrorism, that caused the death of three people, including a child.

Source: Zelenskyy during his evening video address

Quote: "Today, Russian terrorists also brutally shelled Kramatorsk. S-300 missiles. Three people were killed, including a child. My condolences to the families and friends. As of this hour, more than 40 people are wounded. Assistance is being provided to all. The rubble is being cleared."

Details: According to the president, every such terror act proves to Ukraine and the world that Russia deserves only "defeat and a tribunal, fair and legal trials against all Russian murderers and terrorists".

Background: On the evening of 27 June, Russian invaders attacked Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, hitting a catering establishment. So far, the media report three dead, including a child, and 42 wounded. Three foreigners are among the wounded.

