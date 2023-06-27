All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy on Kramatorsk attack: Russia deserves defeat and tribunal

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 27 June 2023, 23:27
Zelenskyy on Kramatorsk attack: Russia deserves defeat and tribunal

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called the attack by the Russian occupiers in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, another act of terrorism, that caused the death of three people, including a child.

Source: Zelenskyy during his evening video address

Quote: "Today, Russian terrorists also brutally shelled Kramatorsk. S-300 missiles. Three people were killed, including a child. My condolences to the families and friends. As of this hour, more than 40 people are wounded. Assistance is being provided to all. The rubble is being cleared."

Details: According to the president, every such terror act proves to Ukraine and the world that Russia deserves only "defeat and a tribunal, fair and legal trials against all Russian murderers and terrorists".

Advertisement:

Background: On the evening of 27 June, Russian invaders attacked Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, hitting a catering establishment. So far, the media report three dead, including a child, and 42 wounded. Three foreigners are among the wounded.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die

Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili

Ukraine receives the second tranche from the IMF in the amount of US$890 million

Death toll rises after Russian drone attack in Sumy

New photos show likely Wagner Group camps in Belarus

All News
Donetsk region
Russian forces attack civilian infrastructure in Kramatorsk: 3 civilians killed, including a child and 42 injured
UK intelligence confirms return of part of territory occupied since 2014 to Ukrainian Armed Forces
Zelenskyy: I was at the front, this is a happy day – there was progress on all fronts
RECENT NEWS
23:12
Training on F-16s was supposed to start in June, "the schedule is starting to shift" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
22:45
Ukraine intensively prepares for Vilius summit – Foreign Minister
22:26
Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die
22:00
Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy
21:51
UPDATEDAir-raid warning issued in several regions, there is threat of drone attack
21:41
Ukraine starts constructing 150-kilometre main water pipeline from scratch
20:50
Another 13 international companies leave the Russian market in a month
20:46
Scholz spoke with Zelenskyy about military support and the grain agreement
20:20
Russia deploys over 180,000 troops to 2 major eastern fronts – Commander of Ukraine's East Group of Forces
20:17
Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili
All News
Advertisement: