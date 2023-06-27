Zelenskyy on Kramatorsk attack: Russia deserves defeat and tribunal

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called the attack by the Russian occupiers in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, another act of terrorism, that caused the death of three people, including a child.

Source: Zelenskyy during his evening video address

Quote: "Today, Russian terrorists also brutally shelled Kramatorsk. S-300 missiles. Three people were killed, including a child. My condolences to the families and friends. As of this hour, more than 40 people are wounded. Assistance is being provided to all. The rubble is being cleared."



Details: According to the president, every such terror act proves to Ukraine and the world that Russia deserves only "defeat and a tribunal, fair and legal trials against all Russian murderers and terrorists".

Background: On the evening of 27 June, Russian invaders attacked Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, hitting a catering establishment. So far, the media report three dead, including a child, and 42 wounded. Three foreigners are among the wounded.

