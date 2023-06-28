All Sections
Wagner troops are still in Ukraine – Pentagon

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 28 June 2023, 04:45
STOCK PHOTO FROM THETIMES.CO.UK WEBSITE

Mercenary troops from the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) are still on Ukrainian territory.

Source: CNN, with reference to a statement by Patrick Ryder, Spokesperson for the US Department of Defense, at a press briefing

Quote: "But in terms of their specific disposition and whether they may or may not move be moving, I'm not going to speculate on that."

Details: Ryder added that the US has not made any changes to the deployment of US troops following the events in Russia.

Quote: "[W]e've not seen anything that would, from our perspective, require us to make any type of forced posture adjustments."

Background: 

  • Earlier, Prigozhin announced that his mercenaries were turning their convoys around and going back to set up field camps after the rebellion attempt. 
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Wagner fighters will be able to sign a contract with the Russian Defence Ministry, resign or "go to Belarus".
  • Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, claims that Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), is in Belarus.

