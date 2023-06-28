Wagner troops are still in Ukraine – Pentagon

Mercenary troops from the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) are still on Ukrainian territory.

Source: CNN, with reference to a statement by Patrick Ryder, Spokesperson for the US Department of Defense, at a press briefing

Quote: "But in terms of their specific disposition and whether they may or may not move be moving, I'm not going to speculate on that."

Advertisement:

Details: Ryder added that the US has not made any changes to the deployment of US troops following the events in Russia.

Quote: "[W]e've not seen anything that would, from our perspective, require us to make any type of forced posture adjustments."

Background:

Earlier, Prigozhin announced that his mercenaries were turning their convoys around and going back to set up field camps after the rebellion attempt.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Wagner fighters will be able to sign a contract with the Russian Defence Ministry, resign or "go to Belarus".

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, claims that Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), is in Belarus.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!