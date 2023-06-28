Ukrainian air defence down 6 Shahed drones

Ukrainian Air Defence Forces shot down six Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions on the night of 27-28 June.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The air defence of the Air Force and other components of the Defence Forces of Ukraine have destroyed six Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions overnight, which the Russian invaders launched from the southeast."

Background:

Advertisement:

An air-raid warning was issued in a number of Ukrainian oblasts overnight. The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned ofthe threat of Russian forces using ballistic missiles and Shahed drones.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!