Lithuania purchases two NASAMS launch systems and will supply them to Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 28 June 2023, 09:28

Ukraine is to receive two NASAMS anti-aircraft missile system launch systems from Lithuania.

Source: Gitanas Nausėda, President of Lithuania, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Lithuania has acquired two NASAMS launchers that will be transferred to Ukraine.   Air defence is key in the Ukrainian fight against the aggressor."

Details: The Lithuanian president expects that the NATO summit in Vilnius in July will take more collective decisions to support Ukraine.

Nausėda will visit Kyiv on Wednesday, 28 June, as the Lithuanian president said at a press conference in The Hague after meeting with several NATO leaders.

"The President of Ukraine has repeatedly raised the issue of the possible transfer of NASAMS systems to Ukraine, and today an agreement was signed between Lithuania and the Norwegian company Kongsberg that we will buy and provide Ukraine with two upgraded NASAMS launch systems, which will be delivered to Ukraine shortly," Nausėda said in The Hague on Tuesday, as quoted by Lithuanian news outlet LRT.

Background: In May, the US Department of State approved the possible sale of the NASAMS air defence system and related equipment to the Ukrainian government for an estimated cost of US$285 million.

On 18 May, Ruslan Stefanchuk, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian parliament], said during his visit to Norway that supplies of Norwegian-made NASAMS air defence systems to Ukraine may soon increase.

