Strike on Kramatorsk: three Colombian citizens wounded

Three Colombian citizens were injured, as well as citizens of the Netherlands and foreign journalists, as a result of an attack on Kramatorsk on 27 June. The establishment that was hit by the Russians was popular with locals, foreigners, volunteers and the military.

Source: BBC News Ukraine; Dutch news outlet nos.nl; The Telegraph

Quote from BBC News Ukraine: "The organisation Aquanta Ucraina (Stay Strong Ukraine – a group supporting Ukraine in Latin America) reported that three Colombian citizens had been injured in the attack on the centre of Kramatorsk.

They are the founder of the organisation, Colombian MP Sergio Jaramillo, writer Héctor Abad and journalist Catalina Gomez. They sustained light injuries."

Details: Journalists from the UK and the Netherlands also shared information about being in a popular pizzeria in Kramatorsk during the attack.

For example, two Dutch citizens, Franky van Hintum and Coen van Oosten, were having lunch at the bar when it was hit by a Russian missile.

Two rockets hit restaurant RIA Lounge in downtown Kramatorsk. People trapped under the rubble. Heavy scenes. Wounded and dead. pic.twitter.com/FY3pL3qQr7 — Arnaud De Decker (@arnauddedecker) June 27, 2023

Flemish journalist Arno De Decker was also in the restaurant, but left 10 minutes before the attack: "It's a meeting place where everyone goes. Locals, volunteers and soldiers eat there."

Colin Freeman, a journalist from the UK, was also in the restaurant with his translator shortly before the explosion. He said that Ria Lounge is one of the few places that is still open after almost a year and a half of war.

Quote from Freeman: "When my translator and I were sitting there looking at the menu yesterday [27 June – ed.] at 19:00, we were not very happy to receive a phone call that called us to the other side of town for an urgent conversation. But work comes first – and in this case, it may have saved our lives."

Background:

On the evening of 27 June, Russia launched a missile attack on the centre of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that at least eight people had been killed, including three children. Another 56 people were wounded. Two of the dead children were 15 years old, and one 12.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, has said that three foreigners have been wounded, as well as a one-year-old child.

According to preliminary police reports, Russia hit the city with two S-300 anti-aircraft missiles.

The attack took place at around 19:50. One missile hit a cafe in the centre of Kramatorsk, which was crowded with visitors, including children.

The building of a well-known pizzeria in the city collapsed. The place has always been crowded, with foreign journalists and delegations frequently visiting.

