All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, three people killed

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 28 June 2023, 13:29
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, three people killed

On 27 June, Russians attacked the village of Vovchanski Khutory, Kharkiv Oblast, killing three civilians near their homes.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "About an hour ago, Russia attacked the Vovchansk hromada in the Chuhuiv district [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

As a result of this attack, three civilians in the village of Vovchanski Khutory were killed instantly near their homes. Men aged 48, 45 and 57 received blast injuries incompatible with life."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Syniehubov, the information is being confirmed. Emergency services are working at the scene. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die

Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili

Ukraine receives the second tranche from the IMF in the amount of US$890 million

Death toll rises after Russian drone attack in Sumy

New photos show likely Wagner Group camps in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:12
Training on F-16s was supposed to start in June, "the schedule is starting to shift" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
22:45
Ukraine intensively prepares for Vilius summit – Foreign Minister
22:26
Ukraine's Foreign Minister on situation with Saakashvili: Everything has reached boiling point, they want him to die
22:00
Russia hits Security Service building in Sumy on 3 July – Zelenskyy
21:51
UPDATEDAir-raid warning issued in several regions, there is threat of drone attack
21:41
Ukraine starts constructing 150-kilometre main water pipeline from scratch
20:50
Another 13 international companies leave the Russian market in a month
20:46
Scholz spoke with Zelenskyy about military support and the grain agreement
20:20
Russia deploys over 180,000 troops to 2 major eastern fronts – Commander of Ukraine's East Group of Forces
20:17
Zelenskyy explains how Ukraine will respond to Georgia's trial over Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili
All News
Advertisement: