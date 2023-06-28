Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, three people killed

On 27 June, Russians attacked the village of Vovchanski Khutory, Kharkiv Oblast, killing three civilians near their homes.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "About an hour ago, Russia attacked the Vovchansk hromada in the Chuhuiv district [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Advertisement:

As a result of this attack, three civilians in the village of Vovchanski Khutory were killed instantly near their homes. Men aged 48, 45 and 57 received blast injuries incompatible with life."

Details: According to Syniehubov, the information is being confirmed. Emergency services are working at the scene.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!