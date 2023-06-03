All Sections
Russia urges its people to sign military contracts for 3-5 months of service to cover losses – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 3 June 2023, 07:17
CONSCRIPTION IN RUSSIA, PHOTO BY KREMLIN-ALIGNED NEWS AGENCY RIA NOVOSTI

Russian authorities in the country’s Altai Krai are encouraging people on parole to join the army for several months of contract service.

Source: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Facebook

Quote: "To replenish their losses in personnel, the enemy is continuing to recruit its population for military service in various ways.

Representatives of the penitentiary service in [the city of] Zorinsk in Altai Krai are conducting outreach work among people on parole. They are urging them to sign a contract for three to five months of military service."

Background: In early May, the Russian invaders began a conscription campaign in temporarily occupied Mariupol.

