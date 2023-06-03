All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK intelligence says role of Russian paratroopers is growing in Bakhmut

European PravdaSaturday, 3 June 2023, 09:07

The role of Russian paratroopers is increasingly increasing in Bakhmut and its sector after the withdrawal of Wagner Group units.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: As the Wagner mercenaries are withdrawn from this area of hostilities [Bakhmut – ed,], more and more regular units of the Russian army, including paratroopers, appear there.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Russian VDV (airborne forces) have assumed an increasingly important role in Bakhmut: elements of the 76th and 106th divisions and two additional separate VDV brigades are now deployed to the sector," UK Defence Intelligence said.

Although the Russian airborne forces have lost much of their "elite" status during the full-scale war, it seems that the command has tried to preserve some of this more professional reserve.

"Because they have instead been forced to deploy them to hold the front line in Bakhmut, the whole Russian force is likely to be less flexible in reacting to operational challenges," the report said. 

Background: UK Defence Intelligence previously reported that due to the actions of underground resistance forces near the Russian border town of Shebekino, the Russian leadership is facing a dilemma as to whether to deploy additional forces to the front line or strengthen its border’s defence.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: