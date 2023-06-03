All Sections
UK intelligence says role of Russian paratroopers is growing in Bakhmut

European PravdaSaturday, 3 June 2023, 09:07

The role of Russian paratroopers is increasingly increasing in Bakhmut and its sector after the withdrawal of Wagner Group units.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: As the Wagner mercenaries are withdrawn from this area of hostilities [Bakhmut – ed,], more and more regular units of the Russian army, including paratroopers, appear there.

Quote: "Russian VDV (airborne forces) have assumed an increasingly important role in Bakhmut: elements of the 76th and 106th divisions and two additional separate VDV brigades are now deployed to the sector," UK Defence Intelligence said.

Although the Russian airborne forces have lost much of their "elite" status during the full-scale war, it seems that the command has tried to preserve some of this more professional reserve.

"Because they have instead been forced to deploy them to hold the front line in Bakhmut, the whole Russian force is likely to be less flexible in reacting to operational challenges," the report said. 

Background: UK Defence Intelligence previously reported that due to the actions of underground resistance forces near the Russian border town of Shebekino, the Russian leadership is facing a dilemma as to whether to deploy additional forces to the front line or strengthen its border’s defence.

