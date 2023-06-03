All Sections
Freedom of Russia Legion proposes that residents of Russia's Belgorod Oblast evacuate to Ukraine

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 3 June 2023, 09:25
The Freedom of Russia Legion has reported establishing a humanitarian corridor for Russians inside Ukraine, which has allegedly been coordinated with the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: The Freedom of Russia Legion on Telegram

Quote: "Putin's military is continuing its chaotic bombardment of Belgorod Oblast. The enemy is trying to strike our forces, at least somehow, pounding settlements regardless of civilian casualties...

Given the threat to the civilian population, we have agreed with the Ukrainian command to open humanitarian corridors for Belgorod residents suffering from bombardments by the regime’s forces.

Therefore, all those in need of assistance may be evacuated to the interior of Ukraine on a voluntary basis for shelter and all necessary basic needs.

For this to happen, you need to approach representatives of the Freedom of Russia Legion or the Russian Volunteer Corps and ask for asylum."

Details: The resistance forces said that Putin’s military carried out artillery strikes on the settlements of Shebekyne, Nova Tavolzhanka, Murom and others on the morning of 3 June. They posted a video of the attack on the village of Murom.

Background: On 22 May, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion, whose fighters claim to be fighting on the side of Ukraine, announced the "liberation" of several settlements in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast from Putin's rule.

