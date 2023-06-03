All Sections
Zelenskyy: We are ready for counteroffensive

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 3 June 2023, 10:09
Zelenskyy: We are ready for counteroffensive
PHOTO: PRESIDENT'S OFFICE

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine is ready for a counteroffensive as of now.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with WSJ

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I believe that today we are ready to do it [conduct counteroffensive operations – ed.].

We would like to have certain things, but we can’t wait for months.



We strongly believe we will succeed; I don’t know how long it will take."

Details: Zelenskyy believes that Western countries need to work hard to isolate Russia.

Background: Earlier, Zelenskyy said that it is difficult for him to name the date when the counteroffensive will occur.

