Zelenskyy: We are ready for counteroffensive
Saturday, 3 June 2023, 10:09
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine is ready for a counteroffensive as of now.
Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with WSJ
Quote from Zelenskyy: "I believe that today we are ready to do it [conduct counteroffensive operations – ed.].
We would like to have certain things, but we can’t wait for months.
We strongly believe we will succeed; I don’t know how long it will take."
Details: Zelenskyy believes that Western countries need to work hard to isolate Russia.
Background: Earlier, Zelenskyy said that it is difficult for him to name the date when the counteroffensive will occur.
