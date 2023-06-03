All Sections
Patriot air defence systems deprive Russia of its ability to intimidate tens of millions of people – Zelenskyy

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 3 June 2023, 10:53
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the US-made Patriot air defence system is the only weapon that can shoot down certain types of Russian missiles, and Ukraine needs 50 such units.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with the WSJ

Quote: "There’s currently one weapon capable of stopping some types of missiles launched by the Russian Federation against our civilian population, schools, infrastructure and energy system. The only system in the world is the Patriot.

This war taught me that people are time, and that’s it. There is a weapon that deprives Russia of its ability to intimidate tens of millions of people.

The reality is 50 Patriots, will for the most part, prevent people from dying."

Background: On 6 May, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, confirmed that the Ukrainian military had shot down a Russian Kinzhal missile using the Patriot system.

