Zelenskyy responded to words of Trump, who would like to end war "in 24 hours"

European PravdaSaturday, 3 June 2023, 11:18

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that he "did not understand" the words of former US President Donald Trump that he would have ended a full-scale war in one day, putting Kyiv and Moscow at the negotiating table.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with WJS, as European Pravda reports

Zelenskyy was asked how worried he was about the impact of the upcoming US elections on helping Ukraine and whether he would like to end the war by that time for these reasons. 

"Of course, I want the war to end as soon as possible. It has nothing to do with whether the administration will remain the same or will change. President Biden is the president during a full-scale war, and he has been more helpful to us than President Trump. But at the same time, we must remember that there was no full-scale war at that time, and I am not sure how Trump would have acted," Zelenskyy said.

He added that he did not understand Trump's statement that the war could allegedly be completed in one day. 

"I didn't understand when Donald Trump said that in 24 hours, I would bring Putin and Zelenskyy to the table and ended the war. He could have done it. But that didn't happen. Yes, the question was probably not as pressing at the time – because there was no full-scale invasion. But our territories were occupied," the president said. 

Zelenskyy acknowledged that in the current situation in Ukraine, possible changes are worrying because the situation can change for better or worse.

Background: Former US President Donald Trump, in recent statements, said that he would find a way to end the war "in 24 hours", evaded the question whether he wanted Ukraine to win, and refused to call Putin a war criminal. He also said that the United States provides Ukraine with too many weapons

Ron DeSantis, Florida governor who is considered Donald Trump's main rival for the Republican nomination, said Trump is exaggerating about ending the war in Ukraine "in 24 hours," but it is "the right instinct".

Subjects: Trump
Trump
