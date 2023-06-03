She died with her mother near shelter in Kyiv: the story of 9-year-old judoka Victoriia

Victoriia Ivashko is a nine-year-old girl who died with her mother in the Russian attack on 1 June 2023 in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv.

She was a judoka at the Judo Master Sports Club. Ukrainska Pravda. Zhyttia talked to Diana Khalmatova, the girl's coach.

She remembers Vika as a kind and brave child who fell in love with judo, trying to get ahead of her abilities. Gradually Vika made progress, overcoming all the difficulties.

"She eventually got into a group of more experienced judokas, where she coped with all the difficulties and made progress in judo. [Vika – ed.] was very fond of training and training camps", says the coach.

Victoriia Ivashko A photo posted by Mykhailo Koshliak, the president of the Judo Federation of Ukraine, on Facebook

Khalmatova noted that she was personally acquainted with Vika's mother, who died with the girl near the shelter. At the same time, the judoka's father died about two years ago. According to the coach, the family is survived by grandparents struggling with their loss.

A photo of the girl's grandfather sitting near the body of his killed granddaughter went viral in the media after the news of the attack. According to Suspilne, the man spent several hours sitting on the ground near Vika. A chair was later brought for him.

Photo: Serhii Okuniev

"[I was acquainted – ed.] only with her mother, who also died with Vika. As far as I know, her dad died about a year and a half to two years ago. Now only the grandparents are left. It's tough for them. We [the club Judo.Master – ed.] have already contacted them and provided them with [financial – ed.] assistance," added Diana Khalmatova.

Diana Khalmatova - Victoriia Ivashko’s coach

Mykhailo Koshliak, President of the Judo Federation of Ukraine, reacting to the tragedy, said that he had been "feeling overwhelmed" since he found out the news.

"Since I learned this terrible news yesterday, I am feeling overwhelmed. This is very painful for the entire Ukrainian judo family," said Koshliak.

According to him, as of 2 June 2023, Ukraine has lost 300 athletes since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

"Every night, we can't sleep because there are endless air-raid sirens, and drones and missiles flying from Russia…" Mykhailo Koshliak rebuked the IJF [International Judo Federation - ed.]: "Meanwhile, judokas from the Russian army are competing on the world's tatami with the support of the IJF. Today [2 June 2023 – ed.] they are competing at the Dushanbe Grand Prix Olympic Qualification Tournament. We are burying judo children…"

Victoriia Ivashko Photo posted by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine on Facebook

A similar opinion was expressed by Dariia Bilodid, the youngest world champion in judo and an Olympic medallist, on Instagram. She addressed the IJF, recalling the tragedy that occurred due to the Russian attack.

"Today [2 June 2023 – ed.], the Grand Prix starts in Dushanbe, where judokas from Russia will take part. Also, [on 1 June – ed.] in Kyiv, a Russian missile killed a young judoka, Victoriia Ivashko, and her mother. IJF, are you sure you're doing everything right?" Belodid wrote.

A screenshot from Dariia Bilodid's Stories on Instagram

The Ministry of Youth and Sports said that Vika won a gold medal a week ago, and on 1 June, she was killed by a missile.

"She will no longer come to the gym, hug her loved ones or win the championship. Vika is gone... Only a bright memory of her remains, and a black pit of grief for every child's life that was cut short by the Russians," the message says.

The Judo.Master Club also spoke out about the tragedy, calling Vikaʼs death "a loss that cannot be borne".

"An incredible and bright child, very calm, brave and cheerful; she was fighting last weekend at competitions in Kyiv and winning her coveted victories and medals, and then such misfortune and grief!" wrote the club.

Background:

On 1 June, three people, including a child, were killed in Kyiv in a missile attack.

They had tried to get to a shelter at a clinic in the Desnianskyi district, but the doors were locked, even though in mid-May, the Kyiv City Military Administration promised to open all shelters.

After the tragedy, many residents of Kyiv criticised the local authorities responsible for shelters in the capital, and Sevhil Musaieva, the editor-in-chief of Ukrainska Pravda, called on Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, together with Ukrainska Pravda journalists, to inspect the capital’s shelters.

Later, three petitions concerning the safety and accessibility of shelters during air-raid warnings appeared on the Kyiv electronic petition website.

Petition No. 12194 calls for an urgent and comprehensive inspection of all shelters in the capital.

